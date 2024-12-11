Man slumps, dies while working on farm at Abaji

A middle-aged man identified as Habaku Barnabas has reportedly slumped and died while working on his farm in Gawu community in Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

A relative of the deceased, Samson Danjuma, said the incident happened on Saturday around 11:23 am when the deceased was harvesting benniseed.

He said the deceased, who was hale and hearty, left home with two of his sons to harvest beniseed at the farm when the incident happened.

He said Barnabas suddenly slumped and his sons struggled to revive him, adding that one of the sons quickly returned home with a motorcycle to report the incident.

He said, “The man was hale and hearty when he left home with his two children on motorcycle to harvest beniseed, until one of the sons rushed back home to report the incident.”

According to him, some members of the deceased’s family immediately mobilised and took a vehicle to the farm to convey him to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Abuja Metro learnt that his remains had been buried.