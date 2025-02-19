Man slumps, dies inside bathroom

A 43-year-old man, Danjuma Abraham, has reportedly slumped and died inside the bathroom in his residence at New Kutunku in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A relative of the deceased, Ishaku Moses, said the incident happened on Sunday around 7:35 am when the deceased was taking his bath.

He said the deceased, who was hale and hearty, went to take his bath in preparation for the day’s church service when he slipped.

SPONSOR AD

He said his wife rushed into the bathroom and saw him lying on the floor, adding that she immediately raised an alarm, which attracted the attention of some neighbours, who came to rush him to the hospital, where doctors confirmed him dead.

According to him, the doctors said the deceased might have slipped in the bathroom because he sustained injuries on his head, which, he said, led to his death.

Abraham said the remains of the deceased had been conveyed to Kaduna State in preparation for burial, even as he said the incident was not reported to security personnel.

The police in the area said they were not aware of the incident.