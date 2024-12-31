Man shoots friend during argument in Abuja hotel

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command have arrested one Obinna Nwigwe, a 33-year-old resident of the nation’s capital who opened fire on his friend during an argument.

FCT police commissioner, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, who disclosed while parading some suspects at the command in Abuja, on Tuesday, said the incident happened on December, 26, 2024.

He said the police operatives responded to a distress call from Najob Guest House in Bwari, saying it was upon arrival of the operatives a 29 year-old man, Andrew Philemon. was found bleeding from critical injuries.

SPONSOR AD

Disu said after raiding Nwigwe’s residence, firearms were recovered.

According to him, operatives found Nwigwe in possession of a pump action rifle at the scene of the incident, which he said led to thorough search of his apartment.

He said an array of weapons from the man’s apartment included 5 dane guns, one English-made single barrel, an AK-47 magazine containing 29 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition, 4 live cartridges, 17 expanded cartridges, a bow with arrows, various knives, a sword stick and a toy gun as well and a taser and a bulletproof jacket, including multiple sets of police uniforms and boots

Disu said Philemon is currently receiving treatment at the National Hospital, Abuja, while Nwigwe would be charged to court once investigation is concluded.

The police commissioner, who noted that the safety and security of every community rely on the active participation of all citizens, urged residents to always report any suspicious activities to the police.