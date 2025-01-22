Man sets wife ablaze over alleged infidelity, reports self to police

A middle-aged woman, Mrs. Chioma Nwana, has been confirmed dead after her husband reportedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze in Abagana community, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday at Eziezekwe village in Abagana.

The woman was said to have died on Wednesday morning at a nearby hospital, where she was rushed for emergency treatment following severe burns sustained during the incident.

SPONSOR AD

Investigations revealed that the woman’s husband had repeatedly complained about his wife’s alleged infidelity, which led to frequent quarrels between them.

It was learnt that the husband, after committing the act, turned himseld in at Abagana Divisional Police Station.

Sources revealed that the wife had just returned home on Tuesday when her husband confronted her and accused her of going out with a secret lover. He thereafter poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

A source said, “Mrs. Chioma Nwana, who lived with her husband and their six children at Eziezekwe village, Abagana community in Njikoka Local

Government Area, was burnt by her husband on Tuesday evening and she was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday morning”

Another source said, “The husband, who set her on fire, went to the police station himself and reported the incident, claiming that his wife was going out with men in the village and it was destroying their home.

The man said she returned home from one of the men’s houses on Tuesday evening.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Toochukwu Ikenga, when contacted on the incident by our correspondent on Wednesday, did not answer calls to his cell phone.