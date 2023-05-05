Man sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for robbery

A 29-year-old man, Gwom Yusuf-Ali of Barkin Ladi, Jos, Plateau State, has been sentenced to 13 years imprisonment by the High Court sitting in Nasarawa…

Yusuf-Ali, who has been in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service since November, 2020, was arrested by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Nasarawa State Command after a robbery attack in Gunki-Marmara, along Keffi road in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

The defendant was charged on two counts of armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The prosecuting Counsel, R.D.K. Adagba Esq who tendered the confessional statement of the defendant through the investigating police officer, said the defendant had confessed robbing the victim, one Hassan Ahmed, an Okada rider, at gunpoint, and carted away the sum of N130.00 only and motorcycle of the victim.

The judge of the Nasarawa High Court, Justice Sunday Bawa convicted the defendant and sentenced him to serve 13 years imprisonment for armed robbery and one year for unlawful possession of firearms.

The two sentences, according to the judge, are to run concurrently.