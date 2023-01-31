Man seeks divorce over wife’s disobedience

A man, Taiwo Ajadi, on Monday filed a divorce case against his wife, Mariam, at an area court in Ilorin, Kwara State over alleged disobedience…

A man, Taiwo Ajadi, on Monday filed a divorce case against his wife, Mariam, at an area court in Ilorin, Kwara State over alleged disobedience and wayward attitude.

Ajadi also applied for the custody of their three children aged 11, 8 and four.

Counsel to the respondent, Maruf Ibrahim, told the court that his client, Mariam, agreed to the divorce prayer, but not on the basis of the allegations levelled against her.

Ibrahim told the court that his client was not in any way disobedient to her husband or wayward in any way or manner.

He, however, said that she also wants custody of their children, describing them as minors, also praying that the plaintiff should be responsible for their school fees and maintenance.

The Judge, AbdulQadir Ibrahim, said the applicant should produce evidence and witnesses on reasons why he should have custody of the children and adjourned to March 20. (NAN)