Man scales fence to steal bike in Gwagwalada

A suspect, identified as Garba, has been arrested after allegedly scaling over a fence to steal a motorcycle at Unguwar Azzara in Gwagwalada.

A neighbour, Usman Gambo, said the incident happened on Tuesday around 4:47am after the owner had gone to observe the dawn prayer at a mosque in the area.

He said after the owner of the house had left, the security guard locked the gate from inside and that the hoodlum had to get in by scaling over the fence.

He said the suspect, after getting into the compound, went to where the motorcycle, a Jincheng, was parked and tried to move it out but the security guard apprehended him.

According to him, the suspect, who tried to escape, brought out a knife and stabbed the guard on his right tight, even as he said the security man still held him down.

He said the security man raised an alarm and some neighbours rushed into the compound and helped in arresting the suspect.

He said the suspect was tied inside the compound until the owner of the house returned from the mosque and invited vigilantes who took him away.

A vigilante in the area, Isah Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, saying he had been handed over to security personnel in the area.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comment on the incident.