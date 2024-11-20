Man remanded over sexual assault on 8-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of one James Gabriel (37) alleged to have sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl (name withheld).

Magistrate E. Kubeinje, who did not take the plea of Gabriel, ordered his remand at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre until his trial on December 19.

The prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 11.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 261, 263 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)