Man remanded over robbery, firearm in Edo

An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin, has remanded one Paul William (23) in correctional centre over armed robbery and being in possession of firearms.
The suspect was arraigned on a two-count charge of armed robbery and possessing a firearm and other dangerous weapons.
The suspect and others at large were said to have conspired to commit robbery at Ahor community in Benin City, an offence contrary to Section 6 (b) and punishable under
Section 1 (2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act.
The suspect was also alleged to have, during the operation, robbed one Ihire Collins and other occupants of his house of mobile phones, laptops, JBL boombox and other valuable items.
The presiding judge, Justice Willaims Azeigbemhin, remanded the suspect in the correctional centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).
