Man remanded for stabbing friend to death

A Makurdi magistrates’ court in Benue State, on Wednesday, remanded one Abubakar Yahaya of Tudun Gwandara, Lafia, Nasarawa State, for allegedly stabbing his friend to…

A Makurdi magistrates’ court in Benue State, on Wednesday, remanded one Abubakar Yahaya of Tudun Gwandara, Lafia, Nasarawa State, for allegedly stabbing his friend to death.

The prosecutor, Insp James Ewache, told the court that the defendant was arrested by Cpl Shaapera Aseer attached to the Quarantine Checkpoint, North Bank, Makurdi, on October 10.

James further said that the defendant had little misunderstanding with his friend, Persel Musa, of Deeper Life area, Lafia, Nasarawa State, when they were stopped at the quarantine checkpoint.

He said, “The defendant stabbed his friend, Persel, with a jack knife and the victim died as a result of the injury contrary to Section 222 of the Penal Code of Benue State 2004.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adah Jack, who did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction, adjourned the case to November 7. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...