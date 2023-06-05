Man remanded for stabbing another to death in Lagos

A magistrates’ court in Yaba, Lagos State, has remanded a 27-year-old man, Johnson Amaechi, for allegedly stabbing one Peter Onyeagusi to death during a…

A magistrates’ court in Yaba, Lagos State, has remanded a 27-year-old man, Johnson Amaechi, for allegedly stabbing one Peter Onyeagusi to death during a fight on Adeoye Street in the Coker area of Lagos metropolis.

The prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant stabbed the victim following a fight between themselves over an issue and that after it was reported to the police and following the arrest of the defendant, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Idowu Owohunwa, ordefered his prosecution.

The court did not take the defendant’s plea and adjourned pending advice from the Director of Public Prescription (DPP).

