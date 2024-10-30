Man remanded for slapping imam leading prayer

A Kano Shariah Court sitting at Kofar Kudu has ordered the remand of one Nasiru Mukhtar for allegedly entering a mosque at Tudunwada area and slapping an imam, who was leading prayers.

Police said the offences contradict Sections 165 and 166 of the State Penal Code.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence when the prosecuting counsel, Aliyu Abidin, read out the charges to him.

The police said, ‘’On October 22, 2024 at around 5am, the accused person was said to have invaded the mosque and held the Imam, Malam Murtala Sulaiman by the neck while leading the morning prayer, slapped him, tore his cloth and took away his microphone.

“After the encounter, the Imam filed a complaint at the state police command.”

The defence counsel prayed the court to release the accused on bail.

The court ordered for a brain test on the accused at a psychiatric hospital to ascertain his true mental condition.

The Judge, Malam Isah Rabi’u Gaya, ordered for his remand and adjourned the case to November 22.