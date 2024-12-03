Man remanded for allegedly punching his colleague to dead

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Monday, remanded a 28-year-old man, Toheeb Yusuf, at a correctional facility over alleged murder of his colleague.

Yusus, a motor park worker, whose address was not given, is being charged with murder.

The Magistrate, Mr M. Mudashiru, who did not take the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered his remand at Agodi Correctional Centre, Ibadan.

SPONSOR AD

Mudashiru said that the court’s decision would subsist pending the issuance of legal advice by the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

He adjourned the matter until March 19, 2025, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Adenike Adeyemi, had told the court that Yusuf committed the offence at about 7:30pm on November 24 at Kudeti Eleta, Ibadan.

Adenike said that the defendant punched his colleague, Sulaimon Fijabi, during a quarrel, and that he died in the process.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)