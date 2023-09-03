Man recovered dead from fish pond

A yet-to-be identified man has been recovered dead from a fish pond in Kwara State. The incident, it was gathered, occurred at Alubarika community…

A yet-to-be identified man has been recovered dead from a fish pond in Kwara State.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred at Alubarika community in Ogidi, Ilorin South Local Government area of the state around 6 o’clock yesterday.

The deceased was said to have slipped into the pond while trying to collect leaves for herbal medicine.

The head of the fire service in the state, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, confirmed the incident, adding that the chairman of the community, Engr Tunde Kannike, summoned firemen following the incident.

“The firefighters conducted a rescue operation and tragically discovered the lifeless body of an unidentified man, approximately 43 years of age, in an abandoned fish pond.

“It is believed that the deceased accidentally slipped into the pond, which was concealed by overgrown grasses,” he said.

Adekunle added that the corpse was later handed over to the Police at ‘G’ Division in Oloje, for further investigation and necessary procedures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...