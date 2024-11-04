Man rapes 5-year-old girl in Kano, bags 14 years jail

A Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Maryam Ahmed Sabo has sentenced one Shamsu Adamu to 14 years imprisonment for raping a 5-year-old girl.

Adamu, a resident of Kunture in Ungogo Local Government Area, was convicted of the offence after he was found guilty of rape contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code.

Prosecution counsel, Barr A.U Adamu, presented three witnesses including the victim, neighbours and the investigative police officer.

Led in evidence by the prosecution team, witnesses testified that on or about 7th June, 2021 at about 4pm at Kunture Village in Ungogo LGA within Kano Judicial Division, the convict lured the victim into his room, attached to their house and raped her, then pushed her outside the room and ran away.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty and thereafter testified as a sole defence witness

Justice Maryam Ahmed Sabo held that although there was no direct evidence linking the defendant to the offence, he said, ‘’By the circumstantial evidence adduced before the court during the course of the trial, especially that of the victim’s mother who saw blood on the private part of her child and also the prosecution, I strongly believe that the prosecution counsel were able to prove the offence of rape against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.”

“Consequently, I found you Shamsu Adamu, male, adult of Kunture Village in Ungogo LGA guilty as charged of the offence of rape, under Section 282 of the Penal Code Law and Punishable under Section 283 of the same law.

“I hereby convicted and sentenced you to 14 years imprisonment with hard work in correctional centre.”

Justice Sabo also averred that from the evidence before the court, the prosecution has failed to prove the offence of unnatural offence against defendant.

“The evidence of PW 3 is insufficient to establish the offence of unnatural offence against the defendant.

“I therefore discharge and acquit the defendant for the offence of unnatural offence charged under Section 284 of the Penal Code.”