Man nabbed over wallet theft

Mob angrily descended on a man identified as Salisu for allegedly removing a wallet from a passenger’s pocket at a motor park in Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

A witness, Joseph Emos, said the incident happened around 10:23 am when the suspect who pretended to be a passenger boarded a taxi at the motor park and claimed to be going to Dei-Dei junction.

He said the suspect, who sat beside one of the passengers, inside the taxi quietly removed the victim’s wallet from his back pocket.

He said “As the car was going, the suspect asked the driver that he want to come down, saying he forgot something at Zuba.”

According to him, as the suspect was coming down from the car, the victim incidentally checked his pocket and could not find his wallet.

He said the owner of the wallet immediately raised an alarm and the driver and some Okada riders pursued the suspect as he was about to board another vehicle back to Zuba.

He said the Okada riders jacked up the suspect and asked him to return the wallet he removed from passenger’s pocket, adding that the Okada riders forcefully searched and discovered the wallet from the suspect pocket.

“It was in that process the Okada riders pounced on him until some security personnel came to the scene and whisked him away,” he said.

The spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comments on the incident.