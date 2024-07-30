Man loses traditional title for supporting hunger protest

The District Head of Bosso in Minna Emirate Council in Niger State, Alhaji Mu’azu Adamu Laka Bosso, has relieved one Abdullahi Isah, aka Biodun, of…

The District Head of Bosso in Minna Emirate Council in Niger State, Alhaji Mu’azu Adamu Laka Bosso, has relieved one Abdullahi Isah, aka Biodun, of the title: Wakilin Matasan Bosso.

In a letter titled: “Letter of dismissal”, Alhaji Mu’azu, who did not give the reason for the sack, said: “I hereby write to inform you that you have been dismissed from your title as Youth Leader of Bosso (Wakilin Matasan Bosso) with immediate effect from 28/07/2024. You should no longer call yourself as Youth Leader of Bosso.”

But in an interview with Tsalle Daya, a Hausa programme on Prestige, the district head said that Biodun was stripped of his title for declaring support for the forthcoming nationwide protest over hardship.

The district head was cited as saying his domain would not condone any act that would lead to breakdown of law and order.