Man lands in Kano police custody after attempted suicide

A yet-to-be identified man has been taken into the police custody in Kano after he reportedly attempted to strangle himself. It was learnt that the…

A yet-to-be identified man has been taken into the police custody in Kano after he reportedly attempted to strangle himself.

It was learnt that the man was found along State Road, a few metres away from the State Government House.

According to passersby, some unknown thugs had attempted to strangle the man with a cable, but the police faulted the claim.

He was said to have been rushed to the Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital (MAWTH) for urgent medical attention.

Herders under fresh attack in Plateau

230,000 children, mothers risk dying of hunger in Sudan – Save the Children

The Spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said on Tuesday that the man had been taken into the police custody and after scrutiny, he confessed to having tied the cable to his neck.

“After we took him to the hospital, he had spoken the truth. Nothing has been collected from him. In fact, he tied the cable to himself. He is now in custody of the police,” Kiwaya wrote on his Facebook page.