Man kills wife over food

The police have arrested 21-year-old Salami Anedu for allegedly killing his wife following a misunderstanding over food in Edo State.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the suspect was paraded by the Edo State Police Command alongside other suspects arrested for allegedly involving in various crimes in the state.

Parading the suspect, the command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the suspect was arrested on August 30 by the Fugar division of the state command.

He said one Aluaye Momoh on August 29, reported to the police that one Salami Anedu, 21, used a stick to kill his wife, Esther Friday, in their house at Ugbekpe Community, Edo State, following a misunderstanding.

The spokesperson said the suspect hit his wife with a wood during the misunderstanding and she died in the process.

He said the police stormed the scene and arrested the suspect and evacuated the corpse to Fugar General hospital mortuary for preservation.

He said the case has been transferred to homicide section of the state criminal investigation department Benin for investigation.

In an interview with journalists, the suspect said he had a quarrel with his wife for not giving him food after cooking.

“She cooked rice and said I should not eat from the food. I went ahead to cook yam and egg by myself, but she still said I can’t eat the food. As I was eating the food, she started quarrelling with me and threatened to bring her brother to my house to beat me up.

“I thought she was joking but she left and then came back with two of her brothers, armed with sticks, and they started fighting me. After the fight, my wife went to my mother’s house to pass the night but I was surprised when vigilante came to arrest me that I killed my wife,” he said.

