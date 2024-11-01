Man kills wife in Ebonyi

A man, Chima Eseni, has reportedly killed his wife and injured his neighbour who is police man serving with the state command in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Daily Trust gathered that the suspect who is now in the police net, attacked his neighbour for trying to separate the fight between him and his late wife.

The incident occurred along Ogbaga Road, Kpirikpiri in the Abakaliki metropolis.

Daily Trust gathered that the couple had been having issues before it eventually resulted in the death of the woman.

Eseni allegedly used a rod to kill his wife in the mid-night.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the development to Daily Trust on Thursday.

“The man physically assaulted the wife. She was taken to the hospital but she gave up because of the injuries inflicted on her.

“The man is in our custody,” Ukandu said.