Man kills friend after serving him meal

A man identified as Iliayasu Mohammed has allegedly murdered his friend, Safillahi Muhammad, after hosting him for a meal at his residence.

Mohammed was said to have invited his friend to his house in Dantata Village in the Federal Capital Territory, where he served him food before attacking him with a cutlass.

The FCT police command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday.

SPONSOR AD

The Punch quoted Adeh as saying that police officers responded to a distress call around 1:30pm on February 13, 2025.

She added that upon arrival, police found Muhammad lying unconscious in a pool of blood with multiple cutlass wounds on his head and body.

Adeh said, “On February 13, 2025, the FCT Police Command responded to a distress call received at about 01:30pm regarding a suspected homicide in Dantata Village. Officers quickly mobilized to the scene, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Iliayasu Mohammed from Dakwa, Municipal Area Council, Abuja. He is accused of the brutal murder of his friend, Safillahi Muhammad.

“Initial investigations indicate that the suspect lured the victim to his home, where he served him food. While the victim was eating, Mohammed attacked him with a cutlass, inflicting multiple wounds to the head and body. Police found the victim unconscious in a pool of blood and transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

She said inquiries by operatives revealed that Mohammed was an ex-convict with ties to a notorious syndicate that targets motorcyclists for theft.

Adeh added that during interrogation, he confessed to the killing and provided information on the syndicate’s operations.

Adeh said, “Further inquiries revealed that Mohammed is an ex-convict. During questioning, he confessed to the murder and disclosed his involvement in a criminal syndicate led by an individual named Hassan, who remains at large. This gang is known for targeting motorcyclists to steal their vehicles.

“The police are actively pursuing other members of the gang who have fled. Mohammed will face charges in court following the completion of the investigation.”

“Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, urges residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement. The Command is dedicated to maintaining the safety and security of all residents,” the statement added.