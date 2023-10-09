Man kills filling station manager, steals N6.8m in Edo

The police have arrested one Isaac Ishioma Ordu (48) for allegedly killing the manager of Chief Vincent Filling Station, Eze Emmanuel, and stealing N6.8 million…

The police have arrested one Isaac Ishioma Ordu (48) for allegedly killing the manager of Chief Vincent Filling Station, Eze Emmanuel, and stealing N6.8 million in Edo State.

Parading the suspect, the police command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the police received a report from one Frank Ajioso that the manager of Chief Vincent Filling Station was robbed of N6.8m and killed by hoodlums on the Benin-Agbor Road, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City.

He said operatives swung into action and arrested the suspect and recovered an unregistered Toyota Sienna from him.

Nwabuzor further said, “The suspect confessed that he employed two Hausa boys to join him in the killing and stealing of the money. The suspect’s share of the money was N4.5m while the two suspects at large took the balance.”

He said the vehicle the suspect bought with the stolen money was recovered from him, adding that efforts were on to arrest the fleeing gang members.

Speaking with journalists, the suspect said, “I worked with the filling station. I am married with four children. Our director was owing me July salary. I had been begging him to pay me the money but he refused and travelled abroad

“So, I organised two Hausa boys and told them where to get the money, but I didn’t know that they took the manager to the director’s house and tied him there, unfortunately the man died.

“I didn’t join them in the operation. I only showed them the way to the manager’s office so that people would not suspect me. My share of the money was N4.8m and I bought a Toyota Sienna and serviced the vehicle with the money”

