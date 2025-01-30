Man kills daughter over TikTok videos in Pakistan

A father in Pakistan killed his teenage daughter after she uploaded what he considered to be inappropriate videos on the social media app TikTok, police said on Thursday.

The man, said to be in his 50s, recently brought his family back from the U.S. to settle in the South-Western Pakistani city of Quetta, local police chief, Babar Baloch, said.

The father, now in custody, confessed to having shot his daughter earlier this week after she refused to be dressing more modestly and stop uploading what the family considered to be “indecent” videos on TikTok, Baloch said.

Police are treating the incident as a case of so-called honour killing.

Around 1,000 women are killed in Pakistan by close relatives, fathers, brothers and sons on the pretext of saving family honour, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

The killers in most cases escape punishment because of a controversial Islamic clause in laws that allows relatives of the victim to pardon the perpetrator, rights body Amnesty International said.

Pakistan approved a law in 2016 to partially do away with the controversial clause, but that has not proved enough to stop the practice, according to the HRCP. (dpa/NAN)