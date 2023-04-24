Man killed trying to settle quarrel over urinating point

A 39-year-old man, Orishagbemi Sunday, was reportedly stabbed to death in Zango Daji in Adavi LGA of Kogi State. He was reportedly killed while trying…

A 39-year-old man, Orishagbemi Sunday, was reportedly stabbed to death in Zango Daji in Adavi LGA of Kogi State.

He was reportedly killed while trying to settle a quarrel between two persons, who were quarreling over where to urinate.

The incident was said to have occurred in the evening of Friday at the side of a building in Zango Daji, a settlement along Lokoja – Okene road.

It was reported that the deceased’s friend, who was pressed by nature, decided to ease himself in a nearby building in the settlement, but the son of the owner of the house saw his move and rebuked him to desist immediately.

Our correspondent gathered that a heated argument ensued thereafter, which made Sunday, who was standing by to move in to intervene, but he was stabbed to death by the house owner’s son.

“The son of the owner of the said building, Sadiq, felt it was not appropriate for the man, claimed to be a vulcaniser at Ganaja Junction in Lokoja to urinate at the side of his father’s house.

“He rebuked him, telling the man to move to another area to urinate. The deceased’s friend did not take it kindly with the order and reacted negatively, which infuriated the boy.

“The deceased, who was closer by, ran there to settle them and in the confusion that followed, Sadiq stabbed the peace maker (Sunday), and he bled to death shortly,” said Jamiu Salami, a resident of the settlement.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, confirmed the incident, saying the deceased came in to settle the quarrel between his friend and the boy when he was stabbed and died in the process.

“The deceased was killed at Okada Park at Zango Daji. The suspect had been arrested by the police for investigation,” he said.

The PPRO added that the suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation into the case is concluded.