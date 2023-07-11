Man killed for ‘stealing’ bread in Bayelsa

The police in Bayelsa State have arrested three suspects in connection with a mob action that led to the death of a 32-year-old man, Ebimotimi…

The police in Bayelsa State have arrested three suspects in connection with a mob action that led to the death of a 32-year-old man, Ebimotimi Freeborn, for allegedly stealing bread.

The incident, which happened on Tombia-Amassoma Road in Yenagoa on Sunday, saw a mob lynch the suspect.

Though passerby ascribed the action of the suspect to hunger occasioned by the current economic reality in the country, some were of the opinion that no situation warranted criminality.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, said while the state command condemned the action of the mob, he warned members of the public to desist from taking the law into their hands.

He said, “The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the mob action by an unruly crowd which led to the death of Ebimotimi Freeborn ‘m’ 32 years.

“The suspects, Preye Mathew ‘f’ 50 years, Theophilus Tiro ‘m’ 28 years and Famous Precious ‘m’ 22 years were arrested on July 9, 2023, at about 1700 hours on Tombia-Amassoma Road after an a mob lynched the suspect to death for allegedly stealing bread.”

