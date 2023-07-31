Man jailed over attempted theft

A magistrates’ court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has sentenced a 24-year- old man, Ayomide Agboola, to one year in prison for attempting to…

A magistrates’ court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has sentenced a 24-year- old man, Ayomide Agboola, to one year in prison for attempting to vandalise and steal a tricycle’s parts.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that on June 23, at about 6am at the Lafenwa Police Division in Abeokuta, the defendant was caught inside an accidented tricycle attempting to vandalise and steal its parts contrary to Sections 509 and 430 of the Criminal Code of Ogun State 2006.

He explained that when the police accosted him and searched him they found pliers, spanners lighter and other items which he did not give satisfactory account of.

The Magistrate, O.O. Odumosu, held that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant was guilty of the offences.

Odumosu said, “In view of the fact that the convict is not a first-time offender, he is hereby sentenced to one year imprisonment for the first count and six months for the second count charge without no option of fine.”

