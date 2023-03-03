✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime

Man jailed 3 years for stealing foodstuffs

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, sentenced a 20-year-old man, Idowu Usman, to three years imprisonment for shop breaking and stealing of foodstuff. The convict,…

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, sentenced a 20-year-old man, Idowu Usman, to three years imprisonment for shop breaking and stealing of foodstuff.

The convict, whose address was not provided, was convicted on a four-count charge of felony, unlawful damage, stealing and unlawful possession of chisel with no satisfactory account.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O Odumosu, sentenced the convict after he had pleaded guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on February 14 at about 10:23 pm at Adehun junction, Ayetoro road in Abeokuta. (NAN)

