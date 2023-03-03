Man jailed 3 years for stealing foodstuffs

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, sentenced a 20-year-old man, Idowu Usman, to three years imprisonment for shop breaking and stealing of foodstuff. The convict,…

The convict, whose address was not provided, was convicted on a four-count charge of felony, unlawful damage, stealing and unlawful possession of chisel with no satisfactory account.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O Odumosu, sentenced the convict after he had pleaded guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on February 14 at about 10:23 pm at Adehun junction, Ayetoro road in Abeokuta. (NAN)