Man in court over stolen chicken feeds

A 50 -year-old man, Gbenga Adeleke, was on Tuesday docked in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 100kg of chicken feeds worth N52, 000.

Adeleke, whose address was not provided, is charged with conspiracy and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Cpl. David Adepoju, told the court that the defendant allegedly conspired with others at large to steal feeds belonging to Abuku Farm Limited, Ojoo, Ibadan.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until February 27, 2025, for mention. (NAN)