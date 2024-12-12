Man in court over murder

A man has appeared before a Kano High Court sitting in Rano LGA of the state over an alleged murder.

The suspect, Magaji Nasir, of Bulbula village in Rano LGA, allegedly went to a rice market in the area and assaulted the deceased, Zakari Ahmad, over a minor disagreement which resulted in his death.

The state prosecutor, Amina Yahaya, charged the suspect with homicide which contravenes Section 121 of the Penal Code, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Justice Halima Aliyu Nasir ordered his remand at a correctional centre till December 17 for witness testimony.