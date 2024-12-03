✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Man in court over fake currency

The police in Lagos on Monday brought a 28-year-old man, Chibuike Eze, before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court, over alleged possession of fake bank notes.

The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate L.K.J Layeni, on a two-count charge bordering on possession of fake currency.

The prosecutor, ASP Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on November 23, at the Cele area of Ojo.

He alleged that the defendant was in possession of fake bank notes, knowing same to be forged.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Section 370 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and magistrate Layeni granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until January 8, 2025 for mention. (NAN)

