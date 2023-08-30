Man ‘hacks’ 100-year-old father to death over N70,000 in Ogun

Operatives of the So-Safe Corps in Ogun State have arrested a 38-year-old man, Mathew Ifeanyi, for allegedly killing his father, Anthony Nnadike, over N70,000 he…

Operatives of the So-Safe Corps in Ogun State have arrested a 38-year-old man, Mathew Ifeanyi, for allegedly killing his father, Anthony Nnadike, over N70,000 he (Ifeanyi) kept in his care.

He allegedly hacked the old man to death with a machete.

The Commander of the So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo, on Wednesday, disclosed that the incident happened on Tuesday at 11, Ibikunle Street, Diamond Estate, along Olorunda Area, Ntabo, Ijoko in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

According to Ganzallo, one Superintendent Alabi Gafar, the Divisional Officer of the Corps at Alade/Atago/Ntabo Divisional Command got information that “a middle-aged man had been attacking his biological father with a cutlass.”

Ganzallo noted that the patrol team was immediately deployed “to rescue the helpless parent, Anthony Nnadike, 100-years, and to get the son arrested.”

He said, “Sadly, on getting to the scene, the victim has been rushed down to the nearest general hospital due to the injury sustained and in a critical condition, until he was later confirmed dead by the doctor.”

Ganzallo disclosed that the son, after restricting arrest, was later apprehended and interrogated.

He said that the suspect, during preliminary investigation, “said that the inability of his father to refund the sum of N70,000 he entrusted his father with since 22nd July, 2022” was the reason for his action.

Ganzallo quoted the suspect to have confessed he took the action since he resigned his previous job to embark on his private business, and his father could not provide him the money.

The So-Safe spokesman, Moruf Yusuf, said the suspect had been transferred to the Sango Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution.

