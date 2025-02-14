Man gets 10-yr jail term for belonging to secret cult

An Ogun Special Anti-Cultism Court sitting in Abeokuta, on Thursday, sentenced a 35- year-old man, Timileyin Afolayan, to 10 years in prison for belonging to a secret cult group.

The convict, who resides at No. 26, Bajomo Ijaye Ojokoro, Lagos State, was convicted on a two-count charge of membership of an unlawful society and possession of a locally-made pistol without licence.

The Magistrate, Mr O.L Oke, said that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged.

Oke also held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable and therefore sentenced the convict to seven years in prison for the first count.

He also convicted and sentenced Afolayan to 10 years for the second count of being in possession of locally-made pistol.

He did not give the convict an option of fine, and said that the sentences should run concurrently.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp. Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 19, 2023 at Ibara Housing Estate in Abeokuta.