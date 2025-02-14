Man gets 10-yr jail term for belonging to secret cult

An Ogun Special Anti-Cultism Court sitting in Abeokuta, on Thursday, sentenced a 35- year-old man, Timileyin Afolayan, to 10 years in prison for belonging to a secret cult group.
The convict, who resides at No. 26, Bajomo Ijaye Ojokoro, Lagos State, was convicted on a two-count charge of membership of an unlawful society and possession of a locally-made pistol without licence.
The Magistrate, Mr O.L Oke, said that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged.
Oke also held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable and therefore sentenced the convict to seven years in prison for the first count.
- 3 illegal Bureau de Change operators jailed in Kwara
- Man to lose hand for cutting off 14-year-old boy’s hand
He also convicted and sentenced Afolayan to 10 years for the second count of being in possession of locally-made pistol.
He did not give the convict an option of fine, and said that the sentences should run concurrently.
Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp. Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 19, 2023 at Ibara Housing Estate in Abeokuta.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.