Man found dead inside well in Kwara

A yet-to-be-identified man, about 38 years old, was found dead inside a domestic well in Kwara State. The incident occurred on Sunday around 8:23 am.

Details surrounding the incident, and the identity of the deceased remain unclear at this time.

Hassan Adekunle, the Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Fire Service, confirmed the incident on Sunday evening, stating that an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause.

Adekunle said the fire service was summoned for a rescue operation at Aliara Street, Manjasurawa Area, Ilorin.

“The firemen promptly commenced their rescue operation and recovered the man dead,” he said.

The body was subsequently handed over to DCO Olatunji of the Nigeria Police Force, Ganmo Division.