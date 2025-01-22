Man found dead in Kano well

The incident happened at Babawa village of Gezawa Local Government Area.

According to the fire service spokesperson, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, the command’s control room received an emergency call from a police officer named ASP Kabiru Lawan of Gezawa police division, who informed the control room about the incident.

He said, “Emergency rescue team from the state headquarters were mobilised to the scene of incidence and arrived at 13:25 hrs. When they arrived they found a man of about 45 years old and could not find anyone who knew him or knew where he was from.

“Also, the community leaders and the people of the area have confirmed that they do not know anything about him, but he was found in a well unconscious.

“Our rescue team tried to pull him out and was later confirmed dead by the community due to his overstay in the well.”

Abdullahi added that the victim was handed over to the Police.