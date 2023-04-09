Man found dead in Ekiti

A middle-aged man identified as Tunde Akindunbi was found dead under a mango tree in the Dallimore area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. Daily Trust…

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that the incident happened on Friday at midnight.

The cause of his death could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report but neighbours said the man was seen around 8pm on Friday.

However, the information further gathered revealed that the deceased was found in a position that likely suggests that he committed suicide but some people claimed that the position was also suspicious, saying he was hanged on a tree with a rope.

It was alleged that he may have been killed and hanged to avoid any traces.

When contacted, the spokesman for Ekiti State Police Command, DSP Sunday Abutu said an investigation has commenced into the matter, adding that two persons have been invited for questioning to assist the command with necessary information on the matter.