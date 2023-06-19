Man found dead by roadside in Kwara

An unidentified man was found dead by the roadside at airport road, opposite BOVAS Filing Station, Odota, Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital. Residents told…

An unidentified man was found dead by the roadside at airport road, opposite BOVAS Filing Station, Odota, Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital.

Residents told our correspondent on Sunday that his corpse was discovered on Saturday when store owners resumed for businesses in the commercial area. Some of them said he could have been knocked down by a hit and run vehicle.

According to one of them, Alfa Qazeem, “We met the corpse at the roadside with no knowledge of the identity of the individual.

“But his head was shattered and badly disfigured from probably the impact of an accident. He could be hardly identified.”

Another resident, Shola Saliu, said “We met the corpse at the roadside with no knowledge of the identity of the individual. He could have been dragged there after being knocked down in the midnight by a hit-and-run driver.

Saliu alleged that the police who were called to evacuate the body initially demanded N50,000.

He said the corpse was later removed several hours after on Saturday evening.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident told Daily Trust that “It is not true that our operatives demanded for money.

“Yes, we were alerted about it. But it’s no true that our operatives demanded money to evacuate it.

“The police is not in charge of evacuation of corpses, it’s the local government”, he added.

