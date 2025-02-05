Man faces drug smuggling charges in Saudi Arabia

Aminu Lukman, a resident of Na’ibawa in Kano, is currently facing criminal charges in Saudi Arabia for alleged drug smuggling.

Aminu, who is married to two wives and a father of eleven children, was charged in court last week.

According to sources, Aminu, who sold his house in Kano to seek greener pastures in Saudi Arabia, could face the death penalty if convicted under Saudi Arabia’s strict drug laws.

Reports indicate that after settling in Saudi Arabia, Aminu was contacted by one Musa Hassan, a trader from Kasuwar Kurmi ‘Yan Turare in Kano.

Musa reportedly reached out to Aminu via a WhatsApp group, “Mining 52,” created by the group’s administrator, Hauwa Ahmad.

The group was intended for business opportunities, and Musa claimed to have a lucrative proposition for Aminu involving the transport of bottles from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria.

Due to Aminu’s lack of a residence permit, he requested that the bottles be delivered to his home in Saudi Arabia, from where he would ship them to Nigeria. Unbeknownst to him, the bottles contained illicit drugs, specifically cocaine.

The Saudi authorities later traced the parcels to his residence and arrested him, Freedom Radio reported.

It has since been revealed that Musa Hassan has been apprehended by the Interpol unit of the Nigerian Police Force in Kano, and the case has been transferred to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

However, the mastermind behind the drug shipment, an Igbo man identified as Musa’s master, is reportedly still at large and believed to be hiding in Abuja.

Aminu’s family is now grappling with financial hardship, struggling to make ends meet and facing the imminent threat of eviction from their home in Kano.

Sources close to the family revealed that they are unable to pay the increased rent, which is due at the beginning of Ramadan.

Aminu’s family has, however, appealed for help from both Kano’s leaders and the public.

A Nigerian lawyer, along with security authorities, including Interpol, are working to track down the prime suspect.