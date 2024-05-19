Man electrocuted working on high-tension pole

A man has been electrocuted while working a high-tension pole in a Yenogoa community in Bayelsa State. Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that the deceased,…

A man has been electrocuted while working a high-tension pole in a Yenogoa community in Bayelsa State.

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that the deceased, said to be a non-staff of the electricity distribution company in the area, was on the pole to connect a client’s light when the incident occurred.

Residents of the area told Daily Trust on Sunday that due to the poor power supply in the state, most people preferred a federal line, which has assurance of 12 to 13 hours of power supply daily.

The deceased, who hailed from Nembe Local Government Area of the state, was said to have been stuck on the pole for hours before officials of the electricity distribution company came to his rescue.

A resident of Azikoro Road, Micheal Orubo, who witnessed the incident, described the deceased as an easy-going person who does electrical work to care for his family.

He said: “Amas lives on our street, and he does most of the connection work in this area; why has death come to him in such a way.

“He just left us where we were playing chess, and said he was coming back but never returned.”

Another resident said, “He just passed me not more than five minutes, immediately after the rain stopped.

“The next thing I heard people screaming, we rushed to the scene of the incident but we couldn’t help it, because he was wearing a belt so it held him tight to the pole, there was nothing the people could do because we were all scared and it was still raining.”

The police spokesman in Bayelsa State, ASP Musa Muhammed, could not be reached for comment as he did not pick his calls at the time of filing the report.