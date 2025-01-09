Man electrocuted while attempting to vandalise transformer in Edo

An unidentified middle-aged man was reportedly electrocuted while attempting to steal electricity cables from a transformer belonging to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) in Edo State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at a transformer spot located on the Virgin Street, off 2nd East Circular Road, Benin city.

It gathered on Monday night that the deceased went to the location and entered inside the fenced transformer attempting to vandalise it but was electrocuted.

It was also gathered that in the process of vandalising the transformer, electricity was restored to the area, which resulted in the deceased suffering various degrees of burns.

The spokesperson for the Edo State Command, CSP Moses Yamu when contacted confirmed the incident.

He said the operatives of the command at about 6:45 am received information that a young man of about 25 years was seen inside a transformer in the virgin street electrocuted.

He added the unidentified young man was electrocuted with various degrees of burns.

Yamu said the police mobilise to the scene and met the young man in a state of unconsciousness and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was at the scene to vandalise the electric transformer.

Investigation is ongoing on matter.