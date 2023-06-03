Man electrocuted in Niger

A young man simply identified as Alhaji has been electrocuted in Soje B Area of Minna while trying to fix faulty cables on an electric…

A young man simply identified as Alhaji has been electrocuted in Soje B Area of Minna while trying to fix faulty cables on an electric pole.

Sources said the incident happened around 3pm on Thursday and the victim died on the spot.

Multiple sources told Daily Trust Saturday that Alhaji, an electrician who specialised in repairing home electrical appliances, met his death while carrying out repairs of faulty cables on electric poles.

They said efforts to save his life were not successful.

One of the witnesses, Aliyu Jibrin, told our correspondent that “No one knew he was electrocuted on the pole until his lifeless body fell from the top of the pole.”

