Man DSS arrested for producing Russian flag never handled a sewing machine – family

The family of 21-year-old Ahmad Yusuf Muhammad, one of the tailors accused of mass-production of the Russian flag in Kano, has said Muhammad was not…

The family of 21-year-old Ahmad Yusuf Muhammad, one of the tailors accused of mass-production of the Russian flag in Kano, has said Muhammad was not involved in the act he was arrested over.

Daily Trust reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested some tailors suspected to be mass-producing the Russian flag in Kano State.

The agency posted on its X handle, that the “Service has apprehended some tailors in Kano State responsible for making Russian flags being distributed in the area. Some of their sponsors have also been picked. An investigation is ongoing.”

But speaking with Daily Trust, Ahmad’s brother, Nasiru Yusuf Muhammad, said his brother was never a tailor and has never handled a sewing machine.

“He is my biological brother, he was arrested because they said he was the one sewing the Russian flag. I want to clarify that he was never a tailor, he had never been and doesn’t even know how to handle a sewing machine.”

“He just became a victim because he was never arrested by any security operative, we (the family) are suspecting because of trauma or being frightened he has said something that implicates himself.

“He is a used water sachet recycling dealer, we are all into it, he directly works under me, that’s our business. He was never a tailor. Even the sewing machine that was said to be his was not his own and was not picked in our house. It was in a neighbour’s house and the owner has since run away.

“The flag was not even in his custody. Ahmad had not participated in protest and did not raise any flag. We had cautioned him and he listened.”

He, therefore, called on the security agencies and concerned authorities to investigate the case carefully and do justice to everyone.

“We are appealing to the concerned authorities to please look critically into this issue and release him. He was not a tailor and has not committed the offense he is being held for,” he said.