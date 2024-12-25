Man drugs friend, escapes with his bike

A yet-to-be-identified man has allegedly drugged his friend, identified as Barnabas Gambo, at Lambata in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

A witness, Danlami Jacob, said the incident happened on Monday, around 9:44pm when the victim, who bought a new Bajaj motorcycle, went to celebrate with the suspect.

He said they met at a drinking spot and ordered drinks.

He said the victim later went to urinate, and the friend quickly poured a substance inside the victim’s drink.

He said the victim returned and continued drinking until some moments later when he slept off, and the suspect quickly collected the bike keys and zoomed off.

According to him, the victim became unconscious, until some vigilantes on patrol around the area who were alerted rushed to the scene and identified him and contacted his family who came and took him home,” he said.

A member of the vigilante, simply identified as Shedrack, confirmed the incident to our reporter, saying the vigilante had alerted their members in Gwagwalada, Zuba and Suleja, Niger State about the stolen bike.

“Yes, the man’s bike was taken away by someone who joined him at the drinking spot. We have already alerted our members in Gwagwalada, Zuba and Suleja to keep an eye on any suspicious bike in those areas,” he said.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Adeh Josephine, was yet to confirm the incident as of the time of filing this report.