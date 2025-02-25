Man drowns in well while retrieving phone

A 31-year-old man named Sunday Jimoh, has reportedly drowned in a well while trying to retrieve a phone that fell into it at Oja-Odan area of the Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this on Sunday.

Odutola stated that the incident was reported by one Kabiru Ayigbere, a resident of Junction area in Oja-Odan.

According to her, Ayigbere reported that the deceased, despite several warnings, insisted on retrieving a phone that had accidentally fallen into the well beside his shop.