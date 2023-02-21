✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Crime

Man docked over possession of hemp

A 41-year-old man, Adeleye Segun, has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief magistrate court for allegedly being in possession of Indian hemp. Police prosecutor, Inspector…

court
    By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

A 41-year-old man, Adeleye Segun, has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief magistrate court for allegedly being in possession of Indian hemp.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 17  at about 7pm at Garage Area in Ikole-Ekiti, contrary to Section 5(b) of the Indian hemp Act 1966.

The defendant pleaded not guilty and his counsel, Mrs Adunni Olanipekun, urged the court to grant him bail.

3 arrested in kebbi over fake N17m notes

Police declare corps member wanted in Anambra over firearm possession

Chief Magistrate Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum and  adjourned the case till March 30 for hearing.

 

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories