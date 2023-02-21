Man docked over possession of hemp

A 41-year-old man, Adeleye Segun, has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief magistrate court for allegedly being in possession of Indian hemp. Police prosecutor, Inspector…

A 41-year-old man, Adeleye Segun, has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief magistrate court for allegedly being in possession of Indian hemp.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 17 at about 7pm at Garage Area in Ikole-Ekiti, contrary to Section 5(b) of the Indian hemp Act 1966.

The defendant pleaded not guilty and his counsel, Mrs Adunni Olanipekun, urged the court to grant him bail.

Chief Magistrate Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till March 30 for hearing.