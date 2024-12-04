Man docked over N12m necklaces theft

A 39-year-old man was on Tuesday arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan for allegedly stealing N12 million worth of gold necklaces.

The defendant, Samuel Akpuna, of an undisclosed address, faces a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Adenike Adeyemi, had earlier told the court that Akpuna and others at large allegedly conspired to commit the offence.

SPONSOR AD

She said the offence contravened Section 383 and was punishable under Sections 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The magistrate, Mr M. Mudashiru, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum and adjourned hearing on the matter to February 5. (NAN)