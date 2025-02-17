Man docked for threatening Kano LG chairman

A man has been arraigned before a Kano magistrates’ court over alleged threat to the Chairman of Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The suspect, Abba Abdullahi Dawanau, allegedly booed the council chair and threatened him, a charge he pleaded not guilty to.

Huda Haruna ordered his remand and adjourned the case till March 6 for mention.