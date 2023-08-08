Man Dives Into Lagos Lagoon

An unidentified individual has jumped into the lagoon at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge area of Lagos State. The tragic incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday afternoon.…

An unidentified individual has jumped into the lagoon at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge area of Lagos State.



Emergency responders have been deployed to the scene as efforts are ongoing to save the victim.

The Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, saying, “The incident happened truly. Marine police and the Lagos State emergency officials are here. Efforts are still on to bring out his body dead or alive.”

The Head, Public Education of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Amodu Shakiru, also confirmed the incident.

Shakiru, who spoke on behalf of Adeseye Margaret, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, said, “We got a distress call at about 2:43 pm and we moved down to the location. There is no update yet.”

