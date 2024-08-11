✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News
Man dies after jumping into iron melting pot in Lagos

A 25-year-old yet-to-be-identified man has died after he jumped into an iron melting pot in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu, Lagos. The deceased is said…

A 25-year-old yet-to-be-identified man has died after he jumped into an iron melting pot in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

The deceased is said to be a contract staff attached to a metal recycling plant’s Argon Oxygen Decarburization (AOD) section.

AOD is an advanced technology for the refinement of iron, nickel, and cobalt based.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident said the case was reported to the Police in Ikorodu by the safety officer of the company.

Hundeyin neither disclosed the name of the deceased, the safety officer nor the company where the incident occurred.

He said the safety officer had reported at the station around 3.51pm on August 3, 2024, that a 25-year-old contract staff of the company had allegedly run to the iron melting pot, an area which he claimed to be restricted and jumped into the melting pot.

“The safety officer claimed that all efforts by the deceased colleagues to stop him from committing suicide proved abortive.

“The body of the deceased was completely melted and dissolved in the hot iron.

“Police detectives have visited the scene and the family of the deceased have been contacted,” he added.

