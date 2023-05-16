Man dies after falling from palm tree in FCT community

A man, simply identified as Ajiya, has died after falling from a palm tree in Gwargwada-Ugbada community in Kuje Area Council of the FCT. A…

A man, simply identified as Ajiya, has died after falling from a palm tree in Gwargwada-Ugbada community in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

A resident, Saidu Ibrahim, said the incident happened on Saturday around 2pm when the victim was trying to harvest palm kernel from his farm.

He said it was after 6pm when his family members discovered that the victim had not returned home that they alerted vigilantes who mobilised to the farm immediately.

He further said, “The vigilantes who went to search for him found his body under a palm kernel tree with injuries on his head.’’

The Agabe of Gwargwada-Ugbada, Alhaji Hussaini Agabi Mam, who confirmed the incident, said the victim was a son to his elder sister.

Alhaji Hussaini said, “The victim was the son of my elder. In fact, it was as if his wife knew that her husband would not come back alive, because when he was preparing to leave home to the farm, she insisted that he should not go; that the sun was too much.

“But he insisted to go and harvest palm kernel even as his wife initially hid the rope he normally used to climb trees.’’

However, he said the wife released the rope to him after neighbours intervened and he left, adding that his remains had been buried according to Islamic rites.