Man detained over murder of neighbour’s 4-year-old daughter

The police in Enugu State have arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged murder of his neighbour’s four-year-old daughter while she was sleeping.

In a statement, the command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said, ‘’On August 18, police operatives serving in the command’s anti-cultism tactical squad hastened to a compound on Orba Road in Nsukka LGA upon receiving a distress call alleging the murder of a four-year-old girl.

‘’The lifeless body of the child was taken to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead by a doctor, and her remains have been deposited in the mortuary.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect hails from Umuagu-Ozalla in Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State but resides in the compound with the child’s parents and others.

“He initially attempted to attack other neighbours before going into the victim’s apartment where he saw the helpless child sleeping.

‘’He used the knife to slit her throat. The mother of the child had run out to take the other children to safety before coming back for the victim.

“The suspect confessed to the crime, claiming that he acted alone under the influence of hemp, methamphetamine, locally known as mkpuru-mmiri, and Action Bitters alcoholic drink.”

Ndukwe said the suspect also confessed to be a member of the Vikings Confraternity, and that in 2022, while residing in Jos, Plateau State, he was involved in a cult clash during which he murdered a male member of a rival cult group.

He added that the knife used by the suspect to commit the crime, quantities of weeds suspected to be hemp and an object suspected to be a charm were recovered from him. (NAN)